"To Me, It's A Black Mark": KM Birla On Losing "Cool" 18 Times In 29 Years

Zerodha co-founder and popular podcaster Nikhil Kamath will have Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, as his next guest on the new segment of his podcast series called 'People By WTF'. The episode is scheduled to stream "soon" and it will mark the coming together of two individuals who are considered among India's wealthiest. On the podcast, the two influential tycoons are expected to talk on several topics. In a trailer of the upcoming show, Mr Birla even reveals that he has lost his cool only 18 times in 29 years.

In the video shared on YouTube, Mr Kamath asks Mr Birla, "I have read somewhere or someone said that you never lose your cool." To this, Mr Birla says, "I have lost it 18 times in 29 years. To me, it is a black mark, especially at work."

Mr Kamath shared the trailer with the caption, "Life is much simpler if your need to conform is lower. Our next guest needs no introduction. Stay Tuned."

Take a look below:

In the trailer, Mr Kamath said that he watched all of Mr Birla's interviews over the years, but there are "very few" of them available. He said that he watched one interview from 26 years, to which Mr Birla said, "Simi Garewal," in reference to her television talk show, 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'.

On the show, Mr Birla is also expected to turn the tables on Nikhil Kamath by asking him where he would invest if he had Rs 10 crore.

Meanwhile, on social media, users expressed excitement for the upcoming episode. "This looks really interesting, Nikhil. The only time I've heard Mr Birla speak is that Simi Garewal interview along with his wife," wrote one user. "Definitely looking forward to this one," expressed another.

"Wow this is going to be crazy. Never seen him in any podcasts thus far," commented a third user. "He is my fav person. He is so calm relaxed and a great businessman," added a fourth.

"Looking forward to this interview . Would be the first vid on your channel that I will watch complete. There is some mystery about this man. What he has done is great, all his group companies are on high growth path. Future was never so promising for his group," said one user.