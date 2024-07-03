Tinder Match Tried To Scam A Man. Here's What He Did Next

Representational Image

The internet has revolutionised how we connect, shop and conduct business online. Not to forget how it has also changed the world of dating. However, convenience has also brought online scams. While many have fallen victim to these scams, a man recently pulled a fast one on a fraudster.



A user on X named Jay shared the story, in a series of screenshots, on the social media platform, and it quickly went viral for all the right reasons.



He said he met someone named Yami on the dating app Tinder, who insisted they communicate through WhatsApp and shared her number.

The second screenshot showed a WhatsApp conversation between the two.

The next thing was Yami asking Jay for a “favour” of Rs 1,000, claiming it was needed urgently for a few hours. Yami even provided a Google Pay number for the transfer.



The next screengrab showed Jay responding to the scammer by showing her a fake screenshot of a failed payment to "Yasmeen".

Jay asked for Rs 20 to confirm if “his Google Pay was working”. When Yami sent the amount, he immediately blocked her.



In a final screenshot, he shared a picture of a lit cigarette, purchased presumably with the same Rs 20. The caption on the X post summed it up, "Scammer got scammed."



See the post here:

The post has gone viral, with comments flooding in, commending Jay for outsmarting the fraudster.



“Bro, tips please,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “Modern problems require advanced solutions.”

Someone asked, “But why do mahilaye (females) on dating apps urgently need money.”

Others called him a “legend” and a “king.”

Mr Jay managed to deceive the scammer, but you might not be as lucky. If you ever find yourself in an online scam, report it to the cyber cell immediately. You can file a complaint with your local Cyber Crime Cell or online through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in). Provide all relevant details, including transaction IDs, emails and communication with the scammer. The sooner you report the incident, the higher the chances of recovering your money.