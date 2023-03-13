'Times Are Hard': Employee Laid off By Meta Shares Ordeal

She also urged people on LinkedIn to suggest a better opportunity

The layoff season is not yet over in the technology section. The job market has become increasingly volatile due to the rise in layoffs. According to a report by Bloomberg, Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, is planning a fresh round of layoffs and will cut thousands of employees. Impacted by the job cut, a Meta India employee, who worked as a talent acquisition staffer shared her ordeal on LinkedIn.

Over 11,000 employees were laid off during the first round of layoffs.

In a lengthy post, the ex-employee named Sutha Sehgar said how she "did not realise that the timeline would be this short".

Her post reads, "Apparently it's a tradition to take a badge photo when you leave Meta but I did not realise that the timeline would be this short. Meta laid off 11K of its staff yesterday and unfortunately, I'm impacted too together with my wonderful teammates."

Sharing how the layoff has affected him, she wrote, "Times are hard and I know the road ahead is gonna be tough but here I am humbly seeking help from #linkedinfam to help spread the word; assist in landing a job to continue our livelihood. I'd be delighted to refer some of the best recruitment talents that I've worked with as well!"

The former Meta employee also urged people on LinkedIn to suggest a better opportunity available for her. She said, "Let's be kind to one another, we never know the inner battle and turmoil that one is suffering. Thank you."

According to Bloomberg, The world's largest social networking company is eliminating more jobs, on top of a 13% reduction in November, in a bid to become a more efficient organization. In its earlier round of cuts, Meta slashed 11,000 workers in what was its first-ever major layoff. The company has also been working to flatten its organization, giving buyout packages to managers and cutting whole teams it deems nonessential, Bloomberg News reported in February, a move that is still being finalized and could affect thousands of staffers.

The November cuts were a surprise, but another round of firings has been widely anticipated by the Meta workforce. Zuckerberg has dubbed 2023 Meta's "year of efficiency," and the company has been communicating that theme to employees during performance reviews, which were completed last week, the people said.