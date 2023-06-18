TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth, 35, Dies In Car Crash In US

Carl died at the scene of the accident due to blunt-force trauma, the police said

Popular TikToker Carl Eiswerth died in a car crash on Tuesday, he was 35. Mr Eiswerth was known for his unflappable positivity.

In an interview with TMZ, his mother, Janet said that Mr Eiswerth was riding in the passenger seat when he and a friend were stuck by another vehicle in Pennsylvania. According to the report, the accident took place at the intersection of Route 11 and County Line Road in Snyder County, where Eiswerth lived.

E! News reported that the vehicles collided around 4.30 pm local time.

The 35-year-old content creator had around 500,000 followers on TikTok prior to his fatal accident. His mother said that she doesn't yet know whether the family will keep running his page following his death.

According to New York Post, the fans mourned the loss of their favourite creator, posting video montages and kind messages to remember him.

"R.I.P. Carl, you are gonna be missed so much," one fan wrote.

"Really gonna miss your positive words and seeing your face on here," mourned another. "Rest in peace, Carl. This world will be a little less bright without you around."

"Carl! I just found out and my heart is absolutely shattered!" wrote another TikToker. "You were more than a TikToker to me! You were my friend!"

