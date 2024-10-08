TikTok Influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dies At 25, Husband Announces

No official cause of death has been provided.

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died at the age of 25. Her husband, Cameron Grigg, shared the news on Instagram on Saturday. Describing Taylor's death as "so sudden and unexpected," Mr Grigg also included a link to a GoFundMe page to support the family financially during this difficult time.

"No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age," he wrote. "This past year, Taylor endured more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. Despite that, she was a light to everyone around her, always bringing joy."

He continued, "She was the bravest and strongest woman I know, and her faith in the Lord guided her through every challenge, even in her darkest moments. I know she saved my life and so many others."

Mr Grigg shared that Taylor's "earthly body is still here with us, sustained by machines to keep her organs viable for donation."

"More than anything, Taylor would want to know that she's continuing to save lives even after leaving this world," he said. "Though her earthly body may have failed, her memory and spirit will live on. She doesn't owe anyone anything, but she would want everyone to know she's more than okay."

He added, "She's no longer in pain, and her body has been made whole in Jesus' name. We can thank God that she will suffer no more and that she is truly free from earthly chains. She has been made whole and perfect."

Mr Grigg also mentioned that they were unprepared financially and lacked insurance, and asked for support through the GoFundMe page, which has already raised over $25,000.

"Even if you can't contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed," he wrote. "I love y'all. Taylor loves y'all. Thank you for the support and kind words during this time."

The GoFundMe page reads, "It is with our deepest condolences that we announce the passing of Taylor, who has now spread her wings. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. We ask for privacy for our family during this time."

The page also mentioned that a benefit event in Taylor's honour is being planned.

Taylor had amassed over 1.4 million followers on TikTok. Her final video, posted on September 26, showed her spending time with her dog.

The couple began dating in 2021 after meeting on Instagram. They got engaged in June 2022 and were married on August 19, 2023.

