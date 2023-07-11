Threads, Meta's Social Media App, Draining Phone Batteries, Claim Users

Meta is yet to comment on the issue.

Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new social media app to dethrone Elon Musk's Twitter, has surpassed 100 million users in just 5 days. However, while many users have been enjoying getting to know the new app, several have claimed that the application is draining their smartphone's battery.

Taking to Twitter, a number of frustrated users discussed the issue, with one even saying that they love using Threads but it is killing their phone's battery at a "lightning-fast" speed.

"Is Threads just...murderous to anyone else's battery?" asked another Twitter user.

Is Threads just .... murderous to anyone else's battery? 🤐 — Faye loves Mothra (@Gothfarts1) July 9, 2023

Have anyone noticed that their phone battery is dying quicker since downloading Threads? — - the abstract (@_theurbansoul) July 11, 2023

"Is Threads a drain on the iphone battery or did something change with the iphones lately? I'm not on the app hardly at all but lately my battery is draining way more than normal," tweeted a third.

"Don't download threads it will drain your battery. Last night I went to bed with a fully charged phone and woke up with 60% battery I deleted the stupid app," vented another.

Is Threads a drain on the iphone battery or did something change with the iphones lately? I'm not on the app hardly at all but lately my battery is draining way more than normal. — Michelle (@BBnTagGames) July 10, 2023

One Twitterati even posted a screenshot showing the battery usage by the app on their device, while another posted a screenshot of their Threads accounts which included the graphic showing low battery life.

Go follow us on Threads. And don't look at my battery level. pic.twitter.com/VPSifJbRv1 — Metafy (@TryMetafy) July 6, 2023

According to the screenshot, Meta's Threads was the application that was the most taxing on the device's battery. It used around 53% of the phone's energy while Twitter was second at 12%.

Meta is yet to comment on the battery-draining issue.

Meanwhile, since the launch of Threads, the app has been surging, while its rival Twitter has seen its traffic dip by some 11% compared to the same period last year, New York Post reported. Threads has crossed 100 million sign-ups in 5 days and it has also dethroned ChatGPT as the fastest online platform to hit the milestone.

Twitter, on the other hand, has responded to the launch of the app by threatening to sue Meta, alleging that the social media platform used its trade secrets and other confidential information. In addition, Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro has also written to Mark Zuckerberg, accusing him of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".

However, in response to this, Meta claimed that the engineering team at Threads does not include any former Twitter employees.