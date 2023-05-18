This Woman Spent Over Rs 20 Lakh To Watch Beyonce Show 14 Times

Taylor Sinclair (right), a 26-year-old Belfast native, is a huge fan of Beyonce.

It is reasonable to admire one's favourite musician or celebrity, but when admiration goes too far, it creates news. Something similar happened to a woman who is a Beyonce fan, regularly watches Beyonce's Renaissance Tour one by one, and plans to watch the next 12 upcoming shows.

According to Wales Online, Taylor Sinclair, who is 26 and from Belfast, is a huge Beyoncé fan and will be seeing Beyoncé again at tour dates including Edinburgh, London, Sunderland, Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, Frankfurt, and Barcelona. This, in total, with all the ticket prices and travel costs, will cost Taylor around 20,000 pounds (Rs 2057125). She said it was "100% worth it".

Taylor has queued and slept overnight outside the Principality Stadium since 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, ahead of the gates opening at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, for the concert.

She mentioned how long the queue had been, how she was "a little bit tired now," and how it had been "freezing" last night. Along with other Beyoncé fans who joined her in the wait that night, she sang and danced.

"Just to see any changes, new outfits-the show was amazing last time," Taylor stated when asked what she was anticipating for the Cardiff show.

Mrs. Sinclair's social media pages are filled with Beyonce videos and images. She also shared a few images of this Renaissance tour there.

Wales Online added that in addition to Taylor, there are other devoted fans who have camped out overnight in front of Principality Stadium to secure the best seats for the concert.