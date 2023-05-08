This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Watch All 'Fast And Furious' Films. Here's Why

The selected person will have two weeks to finish binge-watching the movies

A financial website is offering $1,000 to anyone who is ready to watch all the movies in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, CNN reported. FinanceBuzz, an informational site that offers money-related tips and recommendations, is seeking a "Fast and Furious claims adjuster" to watch all 10 movies of the global action franchise starring Vin Diesel.

The objective behind it is to track damages from every car crash that occurs in each film. According to the offer, the contest winner will be required to carefully note every car crash that results in damage, the extent of the damage and what cars are involved.

A news release on the website reads, ''Ahead of the upcoming release of Fast X on May 19, we're looking for someone to watch all 10 movies in the Fast & Furious franchise. That's more than 20 hours of the NOS-fueled saga, during which you'll track damages from all the car crashes. Our team will use your findings to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise's reckless driving.

We'll pay our Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster $1,000, plus $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks. As a bonus, you'll get a healthy education about the value of family.''

The website also requires the candidate to find out whether the number of wrecks in these movies has increased or decreased over the franchise's history.

The claims adjuster's findings will be used to estimate the insurance impact of the global billion-dollar franchise's reckless driving, according to the job description. The company says it will also include the winner's notes for an upcoming story.

US-based applicants can apply by May 19, and the winner will find out by May 26. The selected person will have two weeks to finish binge-watching the movies after selection.

Notably, 'Fast & Furious 10' will be called 'Fast X', and is slated to be released on May 19, 2023. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the film follows Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) as he attempts to protect his family from Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). The Universal film also stars Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B.