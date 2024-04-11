This US Actress Relies On Notes App To Cope With Memory Loss After Stage Fall

She began creating digital profiles for them in her phone's notes app.

New York based Actress Megan Mackenzie, 27, has a unique way of remembering the people in her life. Nicknamed "Dory" by her friends after the forgetful fish from Finding Nemo, Megan relies on a detailed notes app on her phone to combat memory loss stemming from a traumatic brain injury, according to The New York Post.

The injury occurred ten years ago when a 17-year-old Megan fell off a stage during a school performance, hitting her head. Initially thought to be a minor concussion, the fall resulted in long-term memory issues that Megan discovered over time. Struggling to remember details about loved ones, she began creating digital profiles for them in her phone's notes app.

These profiles hold precious details like birthdays, favourite colours, and even preferred hangouts, helping Megan reconnect with the people who matter most. Speech therapy helped her overcome a stutter caused by the injury, and Megan's perseverance has inspired those around her.

Megan, who works as college educator, said, "When I was in school, I got pushed off a stage and hit the bottom of a piano. I hit the back of my head. I had to relearn how to speak. Then I realised I didn't have a memory anymore. I can remember how things make me feel, but the details are blurred. I spent the next few years navigating the new normal."

"Each person has a personalised notes app. A lot of my friends know me and have let me tell the same stories over a million times. A lot of my friends call me Dory [from Finding Nemo]. I always say, 'Just keep swimming.'"

She said, "I couldn't articulate what had happened. I don't remember the next few months."