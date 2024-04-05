This Unique Mobile Number Sells For Whopping Rs 7 Crore At Dubai Auction

Overall, the auction raised more than AED 38.095 million.

Fancy number plates and phone numbers are always in high demand and some people push their boundaries to own them. Recently, Dubai's latest charity auction of 'The Most Noble Numbers' saw a unique bid for a unique sim with the number consisting of the digit 'seven' 7 times: 058-7777777. According to the Khaleej Times, the auction for the particular number saw an intense bidding war, which eventually went to the winning bid of AED 3,200,000 (approximately Rs 7 Crore).

In total, 10 fancy car number plates and 21 exclusive mobile numbers were auctioned to support the Dh1-billion Mothers' Endowment campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the outlet reported. But the particular number containing 7 series saw the most exciting and fierce competition among the bidders.

In Dubai, a sim card with a unique phone number was sold for AED 3.2 Million ($871,412) in auction pic.twitter.com/lYQoW2OxZj — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) April 2, 2024

According to the Khaleej Times, the bidding for this unique number started at AED 100,000 (approximately Rs 22 Lakh) and quickly escalated within seconds.

Similarly, other numbers featuring number 7 also saw competition among the bidders. Another unique number 054-5555555 was also grabbed for a whopping AED 2.875 million.

Overall, the auction raised more than AED 38.095 million (approximately Rs 86 Crore), with exclusive car number plates generating AED 29 million (approximately Rs 65 Crore) in sales. Additionally, special numbers from telecom companies Etisalat and du fetched AED 4.135 million (approximately Rs 9 Crore) and AED 4.935 million (approximately Rs 11 Crore) respectively.

Notably, last year, the Dubai number plate auction made headlines when the plate 'P7' sold for a staggering AED 55 million (approximately Rs 124 Crore).

Meanwhile, on social media, internet users expressed astonishment at the high bidding amounts. While some questioned the obsession with numbers, others remarked on the abundance of wealth that allows people to spend lavishly on such things.

"These dudes have all the money in the world and absolutely no clue how to spend it," wrote one user. "When you have Money, you tend to come up with ways to spend them rather wildly," expressed another.