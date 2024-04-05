Pakistani Actor Calls Top Bollywood Stars Insecure, Internet Reacts

The video was widely shared online and X users were quick to react.

A video of Pakistani actor-presenter Nadia Khan, in which she claims that top Bollywood actors including "The Khans" are insecure about the talented artists from Pakistan, is grabbing attention on social media. Appearing on the show 'Kya Drama Hai Uncut Version', Ms Nadia said that major Indian stars, including the three Khans - seemingly hinting at Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan - were threatened by the popularity of Pakistan celebrities such as Fawad Khan. "They only tried to create a political issue between the two countries and made sure our artists were banned there. It was not just the Indian politicians that had an issue with us, the top actors there were scared," she said in Urdu.

"It is not just a fear of getting films, but also how much the Indian public was starting to love Pakistani actors. They were so scared of our talent that they got us banned. Recently what our actors Wahaj and Bilal (hinting at Wahaj Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan), have done has made the Indian public fall in love with them... these stars in India are viral, you have no idea about their fan following in India. Even the Khans are insecure - 'If these boys come in our films, what will we do?'" Ms Nadia added.

I need her delusion pic.twitter.com/TVDBuP754j — Ash (@ashilikeit) April 3, 2024

The video was widely shared online and X users were quick to react. "Delulu ki bhi seema hoti hai (There's a limit to delusion)," wrote one user.

"My money's on her having a direct pipeline to the nearest energy drink/puff factory. There's no way mere mortals can achieve that level of hyperactivity without some sort of fantastical elixir coursing through their veins!" said another. "She is proving it - delelu is the only solulu," commented a third.

However, some X users also agreed with Ms Nadia. "Dude i am Indian I love my Country but whatever she is saying is true the insecurity amongst the top actors is the result they banned them and 20 saal tak to ye lobby chalti rahegi most of our young Indian actors have faced the same problem you guys know their names love," said one user.

"Ranbir Is the Best Actor our hindi cinema ever produced in coming 50 years but In Ae dil Hai mushkil Fawad 10 min role just his sheer screen presence is one of the best insecurity to ayegi hi ayegi," expressed another.