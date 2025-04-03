This Ex-Model Claims He Drinks His Urine Daily To Remain Healthy

Former model Troy Casey recently claimed that he drinks his pee every day for years and he regards it as something of a diagnostic tool.

Mr Casey told the New York Post, "I think it teaches your insides a little bit more about yourself."

He further added, "Urine has stem cells, amino acids and antibodies. It's the hair of the dog, a direct biofeedback loop. You know what's wrong with you as soon as you drink your morning pee."

Health influencer Troy Casey, known online as The Certified Health Nut, claims urine therapy transformed his well-being after a breathwork coach introduced him to the practice. The coach, he says, even cured himself of testicular cancer through "urine looping."

Two decades later, Mr Casey remains a devoted advocate, touting the supposed benefits of drinking his urine despite medical professionals strongly advising against it.

Urine Therapy: Miracle Cure or Medical Risk?

While Mr Casey believes in its healing properties, experts consulted by The Post are far more sceptical.

Dr. Michael Aziz, a board-certified internal medicine physician and author of The Ageless Revolution, warns that urine consumption can be both dehydrating and hazardous.

"Urine is mostly water and salt, which dehydrates you. Your kidneys work to eliminate toxins, and when you drink urine, you're reintroducing those toxins into the body," he explained.

He also noted serious health risks, particularly for individuals with infections or those taking medications.

"When someone has a urinary tract infection (UTI), their urine often contains E. coli, which can make people seriously ill if ingested," Dr. Aziz said. "Additionally, urine contains urea, which in high concentrations can be toxic to the body."

Despite the dangers, Mr Casey has his method of consuming urine. He discards the first stream of his morning pee, drinks the "middle pee," and flushes the final drops.

"The morning pee has the most stem cells," he claimed. "If you ferment it for up to three weeks, it contains hundreds of millions of stem cells."

While Dr. Aziz acknowledged that urine contains melatonin, which could help regulate sleep and mood, he emphasized that any potential benefits are outweighed by the risks of contamination and toxicity.

Mr Casey turned to urine therapy after years of struggling with the severe gut dysbiosis-an imbalance of gut bacteria. However, registered dietitian and diabetes specialist Courtney Smith warns that urine is not the solution.

"If you're struggling with stomach issues, you should seek medical evaluation from a gastroenterologist," Smith advised. "A better approach would be to increase your intake of prebiotics and probiotics to support gut health."

While Mr Casey continues to champion urine therapy, experts caution that the "whizz kid" trend may do more harm than good.