This British Pub Has A Waiting List Of Four Years For 'Sunday Roast'

The pub is famous for its Sunday roasts.

It's not unusual in the world of gourmet dining to have trouble getting a reservation and to reserve a table days in advance. But there's one pub in Bristol, UK, that has a four-year waiting list for its Sunday roast.

According to Bristol Live, Restaurant booking management experts at Dojo have found the hardest UK restaurants to get into, using insight from TikTok, online reviews, and waitlists from restaurants themselves. The Bank Tavern in Bristol has a four-year backlog for Sunday bookings due to forced nationwide closures during the pandemic.

On its website, The Bank Travern calls itself "a small pub with a big heart."

The waitlist is specifically for Sunday lunchtime, when the pub serves its award-winning "Sunday Roasts".

According to The New York Post, the hugely popular menu usually consists of a 30-day aged rare topside of beef, a slow-cooked pork belly, a honey and rosemary roasted leg of lamb, and a vegetable lentil loaf.

The pub mentions on its website that its legendary roasts have been the talk of the town for years, and the place was crowned the home of Bristol's best Sunday Lunch at the Observer Food Monthly Awards in 2019 and the Bristol Good Food Awards in 2018.

The Bank Tavern claims on its website that it has stood in the same place since the 19th century. Surviving an alarming number of riots, two world wars, Bristol City Council town planners, and Thatcher.