This Biohacker Couple Intends To Live Until The Age Of 150. Read Their Story

A couple from the Midwest, Kayla Barnes-Lentz, 33, and her husband Warren Lentz, 36, are determined to push the boundaries of human lifespan, aiming to live well beyond 100 years. According to a report in the New York Post, the couple have adopted a rigorous biohacking routine, aspiring to reach the age of 150.

Kayla, co-owner of LYV the Wellness Space, a precision health and longevity clinic in Cleveland, and Warren, Chief Revenue Officer at a marketing agency, have built their lifestyle around maximizing health and wellness. Their daily routine is packed with health-optimizing practices, which they believe will help them far exceed the average American lifespan of 76 years.

"We love to set the tone for our day by optimizing our mind and body," Kayla told The Independent. Their mornings begin with Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy, using a clinical-grade device they have at home. This is followed by a workout and a morning walk to soak up early sunlight, which they consider essential for well-being.

Throughout the day, they incorporate various health technologies, such as a Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber and NanoVi, a device designed to aid cell repair. Warren, who sometimes works from home, also takes cold plunges in the afternoon.

Their evenings focus on relaxation and recovery, starting with an organic meal prepared by Kayla, followed by a long walk through nearby hills. As sunset nears, they engage in a sauna session and switch their home lighting to red lights, syncing their environment with their natural circadian rhythms. By 9 pm, the couple is in bed, ensuring they get a full night's rest.

The couple is also preparing for parenthood, with Kayla sharing that she has been "optimizing" her body for years in anticipation of having children. She highlighted the importance of both parents' health in influencing their child's well-being and revealed plans to conduct in-depth lab tests during her pregnancy to gather previously unexplored data.

"We know that the mother and father's health impacts the health of the children," Kayla explained, adding that they plan to raise their future child in line with their lifestyle, though with some adjustments. "We will try to simplify their lives- no screen time, playing outdoors, getting dirty, being in nature and the sun."

The couple's approach places them at the forefront of the biohacking movement, a growing trend among those seeking to slow or reverse biological ageing. Other notable figures in this space include venture capitalist Bryan Johnson, who has made headlines for efforts to reduce his biological age, and Amy Hardison, a grandmother who claims to have reversed her biological age by 16 years.