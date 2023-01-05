This Airline Is Offering Free Flights To People Who Adopt Stray Kittens

Frontier Airlines will provide free flight vouchers to whoever adopts the kittens

A US airline has announced that it would give free flight vouchers to people who are willing to adopt three stray kittens. According to a New York Post report, Frontier Airlines will provide free flight vouchers to whoever adopts the kittens, who were named after American airlines.

"We'd love to donate two flight vouchers each to the people who adopt @Delta and @Spirit, and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier," the Denver-based carrier tweeted last week.

This is so sweet! Thank you for the honor, @animalfndlv! We'd love to donate two flight vouchers each to the people who adopt @Delta and @Spirit; and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier. 💚🐱 @FOX5Vegaspic.twitter.com/kbmud6RcZt — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) December 28, 2022

Notably, The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, the state's biggest animal sanctuary, recently welcomed three cats have been named Frontier, Spirit, and Delta. The kittens are thought to currently be around one to two weeks old.

“Meet the newest additions to our kitten nursery! Spirit's name used to be Southwest, but due to recent events, our marketing team requested we change it. #SouthwestAirlines,” the shelter tweeted.

Meet the newest additions to our kitten nursery! Spirit's name used to be Southwest, but due to recent events, our marketing team requested we change it. #SouthwestAirlinespic.twitter.com/UddeeWm1wN — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) December 27, 2022

The vouchers have been delivered to the shelter, but won't be handed out until the kittens are ready for adoption later this month, according to an airline representative.

“The adoption organization has the vouchers in hand and has expressed their gratitude. The kittens are a bit young to be adopted out yet, according to what the organization has indicated, but should be ready for adoption in a month or so,” Frontier spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz told the New York Post.