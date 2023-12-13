This 3D-Printed Superyacht Concept Is Designed To Be 'Virtually Invisible'

The superyacht will be constructed using robotic 3D printing.

Plans for the world's first 3D-printed superyacht, which has been designed to disappear into the background, have been unveiled. The new concept, designed by Jozeph Forakis, has been described as "virtually invisible" both in design and environmental impact, CNN reported. The floater will feature "wings" with mirrored glass that reflect its surroundings to try to enable it to blend in. The vessel has been dubbed Pegasus. It would be the first of its kind and would boast many features that have never been seen afloat.

According to the outlet, Mr Forakis has said that the superyacht will be constructed using robotic 3D printing "to create a mesh framework integrating both hull and superstructure," which will require "less energy, material, waste, space and time" than a more traditional vessel.

Pegasus would measure 290 feet and would be spacious enough for an onboard pool club with an aquarium-style lap pool that can operate as a helipad when covered. There will also be a beach club with a huge hot tub and fold-down balconies. The stand-out feature, however, will be a multi-level "Tree of Life" hydroponic garden, which will supply fresh food and air purification.

The Pegasus concept will produce zero emissions and hold an almost infinite range, according to Mr Forakis. The superyacht's superstructure will be fitted with solar panels that power electrolyzers extracting hydrogen from seawater. The hydrogen will then be converted into electricity, which is stored in lithium-ion battery banks that can be used to power operating systems and amenities.

According to the team at Jozeph Forakis Design, the project has been developed with a "science fact, not fiction" philosophy. Mr Forkais explained he came up with his tremendous concept while on a beach in Koufonissi island, Greece. He estimates that the concept will take five to seven years to build and hopes to introduce Pegasus by 2030.

"Pegasus is a bold but achievable vision for the near future of the superyacht industry, where man and machine live in harmony with nature rather than competing or compromising it," Mr Forakis said.