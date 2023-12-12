Man Slams IndiGo For Not Selling Tea-Coffee Separately, Airline Responds

User D Prasanth Nair posted pictures of Indigo's snacks menu.

IndiGo has recently changed its in-flight service by discontinuing the individual sale of beverage cans. The budget airline has adopted a new strategy where passengers must now buy beverages in conjunction with a meal. A dissatisfied traveller turned to the micro-blogging site 'X' to convey their displeasure, pointing out that ordering standalone beverages such as coffee or tea is no longer an option. Instead, passengers are compelled to choose a snack, whether they desire it or not. Criticizing IndiGo for this decision, the individual commented that it did not reflect a commitment to 'customer centricity.'

User D Prasanth Nair posted pictures of Indigo's snacks menu. The menu mentions that beverage options are only available as part of a combo, forcing passengers to forgo standalone purchases. He wrote, "Recently took an IndiGo flight. Surprised to find that they don't sell tea/ coffee separately. Given that many pax would want just to have a tea/coffee, one would need to buy a snack + beverage for 200/, effectively meaning a tea/ coffee will cost 200/. Definitely not an example of customer centricity."

See the post here:

Recently took an IndiGo flight. Surprised to find that they don't sell tea/ coffee separately.

Given that many pax would be wanting to just have a tea/coffee, one would need to buy a snack + beverage for 200/, effectively meaning a tea/ coffee will cost 200/



Definitely not an… pic.twitter.com/6h3G6hXEjO — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) December 10, 2023

The post quickly went viral and people were quick to drop comments.

A user wrote, "With them, it isn't about what you want, but what gives the highest profitability. So you either pre-order or accept whatever the optimised supply chain spits at you - and pay. Even with a pre-order, I've had "oops, don't have that, take this" experience!"

Another user commented, "The lean mean machine is mean! The seats have wafer-thin cushions with the metal edges exposed. If one is pleasingly plump, the metal edges cut into the under thighs apart from the assault on gluteus maximum on ac of Walter thin cushions!"

"They never claimed that they are customer-centric. And actually, they aren't. People like me utilise their services as there is no alternative. Wherever there is an alternative, most people don't use them," the third user commented.

Indigo also responded to the viral tweet. "Sir, we have revamped our services to provide an efficient, sustainable, and affordable snack experience. This initiative aligns with our commitment to Go Green. Our customers may now enjoy a complimentary beverage with any snack purchased on board."

However, a user pointed out that Indigo did not address the essence of the original concern.