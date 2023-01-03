''The Sky Is Full Of Drones'': Ukrainian Soldier's Lullaby For His Newborn Baby Leaves Internet Emotional

The clip shows a soldier named Oleg Berestovyi playing the guitar for his son

A video of a Ukrainian soldier softly singing a lullaby to his newborn son has gone viral on Twitter, leaving people emotional. The video was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, the advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. The 32-second clip shows a soldier named Oleg Berestovyi playing the guitar as his son sleeps peacefully on it.

The video was captioned as ''Ukrainian Warrior Oleg Berestovyi sang a lullaby for his son with beautiful lyrics. I decided to translate them for you.''

Ukrainian Warrior Oleg Berestovyi sang a lullaby for his son with beautiful lyrics. I decided to translate them for you. pic.twitter.com/nAjyftvQY6 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 2, 2023

The video also has a text band on it, which shows the translated lyrics of the song. The lyrics of the song go like this, ''These days are dark, but, in fact, powerful drones are rising into the sky. People can't live peacefully because Russians are invading Ukraine. Sleep, dear baby, the armed forces of Ukraine, are at work. The sky is full of drones, drones are flying into Russia..Sleep, my sweet baby, the armed forces of Ukraine, are at work.''

As soon as the video was shared, it left many teary-eyed. People took to the comment section and prayed for peace.

"I have watched this video several times without knowing the words and I really appreciate seeing them. Think how this little one will grow. Love mixed in with music and a tender voice will build a fine foundation in a currently troubled world," wrote a Twitter user. A second user commented, ''An absolutely emotional moment, but that also shows the strong motivation of the Ukrainians!!!''

Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 314th day. Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday, that 63 Russian soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on their quarters in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk province.