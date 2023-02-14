'The Global Image Of India': Anand Mahindra's Latest Tweet Wins Internet

Mr Mahindra's post post has accumulated more than 177,000 likes.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra frequently updates his 10.3 million followers on Twitter with motivational videos and inspirational messages. This time, the Mahindra Group chairman took to the micro-blogging website to praise the Indian army who have been working day and night to save and treat survivors of the Turkey earthquake.

In his post, Mr Mahindra specially mentioned Major Beena Tiwari, who rescued a girl in the hospital opened by the Indian armed forces in the Turkish city of Iskenderun. He shared a photo of Major Tiwari with the girl and wrote that the picture "can, & should be, the global image of India."

"Major Bina Tiwari with a rescued girl in the Hospital opened by the Indian Army in Iskenderun. We have one of the largest armies in the world. They have decades of experience in rescue & peacekeeping operations. This can, & should be, the global image of India. #TurkeyEarthquake," Mr Mahindra wrote in the caption.

Major Bina Tiwari with a rescued girl in the Hospital opened by the Indian Army in Iskenderun.

We have one of the largest armies in the world. They have decades of experience in rescue & peacekeeping operations. This can, & should be, the global image of India. #TurkeyEarthquakepic.twitter.com/ego2HyH0b2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2023

The industrialist shared the picture just a few hours ago and the post has already accumulated more than 177,000 likes and nearly 400,000 views.

"Exceptional service by Indian Army," wrote one user. "Bringing hope and smile. What else can be greater and more worthy of living for?" commented another.

A third user said, "What a frame, full of hope and empathy," while a fourth added, "We are proud of the work they do to safeguard and support our country. It is encouraging to see them saving lives and helping those in need. Dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of humanitarianism and will keep doing so."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that last week's massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria constituted the "worst natural disaster" in 100 years in its Europe region. The 7.8 earthquake, followed by a major aftershock, has killed more than 35,000 people in the two countries.

India announced 'Operation Dost' shortly after the quake ravaged Turkey and sent a team from the Indian Army to set up 60 Para Field Hospitals and the NDRF for search and rescue operations, including relief and humanitarian assistance to the 'Dost' country. Today, the Union Health Ministry announced that India has sent emergency relief material comprising life-saving medicines, protective items and critical care equipment valued at over Rs 7 crore to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.