Texas Fishermen Catch Giant Bluefin Tuna After 2-Hour Struggle

It took 8 guys to lift the bluefin tuna out of the water.

A group of fishermen in the US struggled for two hours to catch a 700-pound (317 kg) tuna in a rare catch, breaking a fishing rod in the process. According to Newsweek, the fight between the huge fish and the crew of Captain Tim Oestreich took place on March 24 off the coast of Texas. Mr Oestreish told Fox News that the crew members had to take turns during the two-hour tug-of-war to land the fish. The fish was caught during a 56-hour trip.

Mr Oestreich said some people would last only 2 to 3 minutes before they tired out.

"When one angler was done, I would call for 'fresh meat on the reel'," the captain of the boat was quoted as saying by Fox News.

He added that the bluefin tuna took the bait within 10 minutes, made a dive and took 800 yards of line with it.

"That's almost half a mile straight down in about a minute," said Mr Oestreich.

Recalling the struggle they had to go through, the captain said they followed the tuna for 2.5 miles (4 kilometres). It came close to the boat again after 45 minutes and took off again, this time breaking the rod into two.

The men grabbed the remains of the rod and pulled the fish by hand. Mr Oestreich said it took eight guys to lift the fish out of the water and into the boat, according to New York Post. Mr Oestreich posted the photos of his incredible catch on Facebook.

During their trip, the crew also caught three yellowtail tuna each and 11 wahoo fish.

This comes days after another boat caught a 750-pound bluefin.