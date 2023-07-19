Terrifying Video Shows Mother Saving Her Child Seconds Before Home Ceiling Collapse In Cambodia

The mother saves her child seconds before the house ceiling collapse

A horrifying video has surfaced on the internet which shows a mother in Cambodia saving her child just seconds before her home's ceiling collapsed. According to Fox News, the incident took place in the capital city of Phnom Penh on July 3.

The video begins with the mother named Pip Srey holding a baby and standing alongside three young children in a room. The mother hears a sound and the woman starts running along with her two children while clutching the baby. She pulls her child who was left behind in a baby walker to safety. The ceiling that was above her and the children came crashing to the ground.

Watch the video here:

The #ceiling of a residence in Phnom Penh, #Cambodia, #collapsed in the living room. Luckily, the #mother inside the house acted quickly, picking up one child with one hand and holding a school bicycle having another child with the other. All her children were saved in the end. pic.twitter.com/aK9wXVsTvW — Warm Talking (@Warm_Talking) July 18, 2023

The mother while talking to Fox News said, "He would have died if the roof fell on him. It was just my instinct to run away when I saw the roof falling down. Something made me look back, and I saw him there, so I just ran over and grabbed him."

One of the builders told the news outlet, "There was no water-proofing in the original plans for the house. All of the rain has made the ceiling weaker. It is because of poor construction."

"People should be aware of this when they buy homes, as one day it could fall down, just like what happened here," that builder added.



