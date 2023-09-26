''Terribly Cheap'': Apple's $59 Fake-Suede iPhone Case Has Become An Instant Flop

Apple says that FineWoven has a ''subtle luster and a soft, suede-like feel''

Apple recently introduced its new FineWoven iPhone cases, made of fake-suede material, priced at $59 (Rs 4,911), reported The Verge. The accessory, in line with the company's sustainability efforts, has been marketed as an eco-friendly replacement for Apple's leather cases. The change comes as leather ''has a significant carbon footprint at Apple's scale,'' according to Lisa Jackson, Apple's environmental policy VP.

Apple says that FineWoven was made from 68% post-consumer recycled content and significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to leather. It has a ''subtle luster and a soft, suede-like feel,'' and it was designed to provide a luxurious feel while offering protection against scratches and minor drops. However, consumers and reviewers aren't impressed with Apple's new offering and feel cheated.

Several users took to social media to diss the product and gave it negative reviews, saying that it does not live up to their expectations. Many complained that the material is scratch-prone, and easily gets dirty and stained. Others complained of its lack of durability, ineffective protection, and overall poor user experience.

One user on X wrote, ''Apple's new FineWoven cases are utter garbage. It leaves permanent scratches and scuff marks on the case, which makes it look absolutely disgusting after only a couple of days. I speak from experience.''

Here are other reactions:

The Infamous FineWoven Case

I prefer the feeling of this case in the hand over Silicone, but not Apple's leather cases. It doesn't feel cheap, but it doesn't feel 'premium' to justify a $59 price. I'm skeptical this case will age gracefully with time (oils, stains, scratches). pic.twitter.com/7axiXKYILy — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) September 24, 2023

Hmmm… I really don't know what to make of Apple's FineWoven cases for iPhone 15 Pro 🤷🏽‍♂️



Would you buy one? pic.twitter.com/9a6r8kKzfS — EMKWAN (@emkwan) September 19, 2023

#apple should be ashamed for positioning the #finewoven case as the successor to the Leather cases even charging the same amount for what is clearly a vastly inferior case. It doesn't even have the same material on the sides and back. This is a $29 case. — Brian Calhoun (@BrianCalhoun) September 22, 2023

Back to scolding Apple and their accessories. FineWoven cases are rubbish as their quality is very questionable.



How could cutouts not be centered? pic.twitter.com/9ctENyZMPW — Liandr (@tech_instigator) September 23, 2023

On Amazon, the black iPhone 15 Pro Max FineWoven case has a 1.7-star rating out of 5. One user wrote, ''The Fine Woven has a nice feel to it, but I do not see this holding up for the long term. Running my fingernail across it left a mark, I can't imagine everyday use.''

Another wrote, ''This case is terribly cheap. Like others, I have been a long-term leather case user, and as soon as I took this out of the box I could feel how cheap it was and it looked used and faded already. The "fine woven" back feels like they glued a denim patch to the back of a cardboard cutout. It looks and feels like it's going to fall apart very quickly. The sides feel like cheap vinyl flooring.''

The Verge's Allison Johnson wrote that the FineWoven case is "categorically terrible." ''If I'm putting one of these cases on my phone, I'm inevitably going to scratch it on accident with a jagged fingernail edge, or it's going to come into contact with my car keys. And when you scratch FineWoven, the results are seemingly permanent,'' her review read.

Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would no longer use leather in any new products or accessories, as part of its environmental responsibility efforts.