'Teflon Flu' Cases Rising In US: Illness Caused By Overheated Non-Stick Pan

More than 3,600 reports of probable cases of "polymer fume fever," a flu-like disease connected to a chemical coating found on some nonstick cookware, have been sent to poison centres in the United States over the last 20 years. The condition is known as "Teflon Flu", named after the trademarked name of the popular nonstick coating, as per a report in The Washington Post.

Notably, 267 cases of the illness were reported last year, according to America's Poison Centers, a nonprofit organization. They added that it is believed to be one of the highest reported totals since 2000.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), the ingredient in Teflon and many other nonstick cookware sets is a member of the PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) class of chemicals, also referred to as "forever chemicals" because of their propensity to linger in the environment for thousands or even hundreds of years. When a non-stick utensil is cooked above 500 degrees Fahrenheit, the coating may break down, releasing fumes that contribute to "Teflon flu."

Zachary Hudson, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of British Columbia, told the outlet, "It'll burn and release a very complex mix of oxidized, fluorinated substances. This is why they tell you: Don't heat your Teflon pan to a high temperature."

In a study in Germany, researchers recorded the PFAS emissions from heating empty non-stick pans for half an hour. They noted that the pan that reached the highest temperature, around 698 degrees Fahrenheit, had the highest emissions. "There is no risk to human health at normal application temperatures," the researchers wrote in their findings.

The US Food and Drug Administration is not aware of any studies demonstrating that PFAS used in nonstick cookware "presents a safety concern for consumers," a spokesman for the agency told the Washington Post. The representative claimed that FDA scientists thoroughly analyze all materials used in "food contact products."

Non-stick cookware should never be preheated, according to experts, and normal cooking techniques on medium to low heat won't produce temperatures this high. People who leave a heated non-stick pan alone have been reported to have case reports of polymer fume fever.

They should also use exhaust fans or open windows when cooking. Notably, experts also warn against the use of stainless steel or hard utensils on nonstick pans.

Further, using scratched pans should also be avoided at all costs. A single scratch on a pan coated with Teflon can produce over nine thousand particles, as per an Australian study. If the pan is showing signs of scratching, peeling or flaking, you should discard it as PFAS can stay in the human body and cause several health risks including kidney and testicular cancers.

