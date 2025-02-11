Techie Calls Turning Down Perplexity AI's Job Offer "Worst Decision", CEO Aravind Srinivas Reacts

A software engineer who let go of an offer from Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of the AI search engine Perplexity AI, recently took to X to share how much he regretted the decision. Aditya Baradwaj shared a screenshot of his chat with Mr Srinivas dating back to July 2022, in which Mr Srinivas had offered Mr Baradwaj a chance to be a founding engineer at what has since become Perplexity AI. However, Mr Baradwaj gave the offer a pass and chose a safer bet. "I said no because of how well things were going at Alameda Research/FTX," he wrote in his post.

Replying to another techie's post on X about missed opportunities, Mr Baradwaj admitted his regret. "I've got you beat for the worst financial decision," he wrote as he shared the screenshot of the chat.

Take a look below:

nah i've got you beat for worst financial decision



(i said no because of how well things were going at Alameda Research/FTX) https://t.co/n4bYSQESSG pic.twitter.com/YyDrfCOPT7 — Adi (tradeyourmeme.com) (@aditya_baradwaj) February 7, 2025

Mr Srinivas was quick to react to Mr Baradwaj's post with a cryptic "e/acc bs effective altruism". He compared effective accelerationism, a philosophical debate between those who push for rapid tech acceleration (e/acc) and those who focus on ethical, evidence-based progress (effective altruism).

Mr Baradwaj agreed with the AI CEO as he reacted to his reply saying "Yup, this is why e/acc will win."

Meanwhile, in the following posts, Mr Baradwaj shared that he had recently discovered that he had missed another possible job opportunity with a second AI startup. Cursor AI's founder had sent him five emails. "Looks like I ghosted Cursor as well," he said.

it gets worse!



looks like i ghosted Cursor as well 😬 https://t.co/f50TsD3gmb — Adi (tradeyourmeme.com) (@aditya_baradwaj) February 9, 2025

Social media users responded to Mr Baradwaj's updates with disbelief and amusement. "A brutal lesson in making the right bets," wrote one user. "The moral of the story is always say yes to an AI startup," said another.

"Biggest fumble of the century," wrote one user. "I am going to cry reading this," expressed another.