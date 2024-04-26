Taylor Swift's New Album Breaks Spotify Record, Hits 1 Billion Streams In A Week

Taylor Swift broke the old record that she previously held with 'Midnights'.

Digital music service app Spotify on Wednesday announced that Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' has become the first album in the app's history to pick up a billion streams in a single week. The platform announced on X (formerly Twitter) that with two days to go, it had become the "most-streamed album in a single week" and had surpassed a billion with the exact number undisclosed. After its release last week on Friday, the 31-track album also became Spotify's most streamed in a single day.

"On April 22, 2024, Taylor Swift's THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single week. The album has surpassed 1 Billion streams since release," Spotify tweeted.

Notably, with the recent development, Taylor Swift has broken the old record that she previously held with 'Midnights'. According to The Guardian, 'Midnights' was estimated to have generated over $230 million for her label Universal in 2022.

Coming back to the latest album, around 1.5 million copies of the album had already been sold including 700,000 vinyl copies. Swift called it "an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time" in an Instagram statement.

"This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift will spend the rest of the year on her Eras tour including dates in England and Canada. The tour has already become the first to make over $1 billion in revenue, the outlet reported.

Earlier this month, Forbes announced that Swift had now become a billionaire. Along with her vast songwriting catalogue, the 34-year-old has a significant real estate portfolio, with homes in New York, Beverly Hills, Nashville and a coastal mansion in Rhode Island.