Taiwan Woman Plans 'Ghost Wedding' For Boyfriend Who Died In Car Accident

A woman in Taiwan who failed to save her boyfriend during a car accident is planning to hold a "ghost wedding" to take care of his mother. The woman, rescued three people in a four-car pile-up on a highway in Taiwan on July 15, as per a report in South China Morning Post. Two siblings with the last name Hong were trapped inside the car they had been driving in. Despite being sent to the hospital right away, they died from their injuries.

One of them had a girlfriend named Yu who was also in the car. She recalled the agony of witnessing her partner, his sibling, and a friend stuck in the wreckage. Despite suffering injuries, she tried her hardest to save them but was unable to do so. Yu was only able to free a friend from the rear seat before saving two occupants of a different vehicle that was also involved in the collision.

According to Taiwanese news network ETtoday, her greatest regret was not being able to save her loved one and his sister. Yu intends to commemorate her boyfriend by holding a ghost marriage and looking after his ageing mother.

In China, the custom of ghost marriages for the dead began over 3000 years ago. Some elders think that people may not find peace in the afterlife if they die without getting married or fulfilling their wishes. The living individual takes part in the ghost marriage and utilises the person's picture, used clothing, and other objects to represent them.

Several social media users have appreciated her commitment and offered their support.

"This brave woman thinking of saving others in a crisis is remarkable," said one Instagram user.

Another added, "Her sense of responsibility and love for her boyfriend and his family is moving. Ghost marriage can be a form of spiritual comfort"

