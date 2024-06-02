Sylvester Stallone To Auction Iconic $7.5 Million Watch Collection

Mr Stallone is filming Season 2 of "Tulsa King."

Action hero Sylvester Stallone is parting ways with some prized possessions! Up for auction at Sotheby's starting June 5th is a portion of his incredible watch collection, valued at a staggering $7.5 million, the New York Post reported.

The star attraction? Stallone's Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime is a legendary timepiece considered the ultimate treasure ("holy grail") by watch enthusiasts. This engineering marvel is estimated to bring in a whopping $2.5 to $5 million.

Sotheby's watch expert Geoff Hess described it as "one of the most complex wristwatches ever made," according to NewsNation's Paula Froelich.

This rare beauty boasts a sleek white gold design with a remarkable 20 complications (fancy watch features) and an extra special touch: a handwritten note signed by Stallone himself!

"I enjoy the collecting process like so many others in this passionate community, who don't just see watches as an accessory, but admire them for their history, craftsmanship, artistry - but most importantly - how they make them feel," Stallone said in a statement.

"Looking at these watches, I feel truly lucky to have owned them; they serve as a reminder that hard work pays off ... While parting ways with this collection is bittersweet, I cherish that I've owned them with pride, and hope they will be appreciated and admired in their next homes."

Sylvester Stallone's forthcoming auction at Sotheby's on June 5th extends beyond the coveted Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime. Discerning watch collectors will also find a curated selection of additional timepieces from Stallone's collection.

These include a Patek Philippe Nautilus, estimated at pre-sale to reach $100,000, and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon, projected to achieve up to $200,000. Both watches are expected to bear provenance markers linking them directly to Stallone, such as an engraved signature or inscribed name.

For fans of the action genre, a truly unique opportunity arises with the inclusion of a Panerai Luminor Submersible 1950. This specific timepiece was worn by Stallone in the 2012 film "The Expendables 2," making it a coveted piece of movie memorabilia. The estimated value for this Panerai is $60,000.

"While many recognize Stallone as the legendary actor behind characters like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, watch enthusiasts know the legendary actor to be a noteworthy, influential and truly passionate collector," Hess continued in his statement.

