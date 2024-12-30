Swiggy Launches Unique Job Role: A 'Gifting Curator' With Exceptional Taste

Swiggy, the popular food delivery platform, is seeking a "Gifting Curator" to design premium gift products for both Indian and global markets. Shivangi Srivastava, Assistant Vice President of New Initiatives, shared the exciting job opportunity on X, sparking widespread interest on social media. The ideal candidate will be responsible for creating a range of premium gift products, showcasing exceptional taste and aesthetic sensibility. Although Swiggy hasn't shared a formal application link, interested candidates can reach out to Shivangi Srivastava directly via direct message on X for more information.

"Here is a very interesting job description that we are hiring for at Swiggy. Looking to onboard a gifting curator with the ability to curate high-end gift products in India and worldwide. We're looking for someone with exceptional taste and aesthetic sensibility. Please DM," Ms Srivastava wrote on X.

See the tweet here:

Here is a very interesting job description which we are hiring for at Swiggy.



Looking to onboard a gifting curator with the ability to curate high end gift products in India and worldwide. We're looking for someone with exceptional taste and aesthetic sensibility✨



Please DM — Shivangi Srivastava (@shivangi_sriv) December 27, 2024

The job posting for Swiggy's "Gifting Curator" has generated significant buzz on X, with many users drawing comparisons to Zomato's unconventional hiring announcement in November. One user commented, "This is super stuff."

Another wrote, "After reading the first line I thought Swiggy is hiring a chief of staff as well."

A third said, "Thanks for working on solving the gifting issue. My wife and I have spent countless hours deciding on “thoughtful” gifts for every occasion that pops up on the calendar. Hope the product you guys build is stellar!"

Recently, Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, had posted about a unique "chief of staff" role that required the employee to pay Zomato Rs 20 lakh in the first year, with a salary of over Rs 50 lakh in the second year.

"I am looking for a chief of staff for myself. However, this role is not a conventional role with the usual perks that such jobs come with. We are making this job unattractive for most people. There is no salary for this role for the first year. You will have to pay Rs 20 lakh for this opportunity. 100% of this 'fee' will be paid in the form of a donation directly to Feeding India. Second year onwards, we will start paying you the usual salary (definitely more than Rs 50 lakh, but something we will only talk about at the start of Year 2,'' Mr Goyal wrote.