Swiggy Asks Internet What Ed Sheeran Is Eating. Singer's Reply Is Viral

Ed Sheeran launched his latest album on May 5

Singer Ed Sheeran is enjoying the success of his latest album "Subtract". The album, launched on 5th May 2023, has gained massive popularity worldwide. Now, the Food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy decided to lend support to the album with its innovative marketing strategy. Wondering how? Well, Swiggy users got a pleasant surprise last weekend (from 5th May to 7th May) when they noticed an adorable #SadBlueMonster on a skateboard making its way to deliver orders on the Swiggy app, in celebration of the album launch!

The food delivery platform started a Twitter chat and asked social media users about what Ed Sheeran was eating.

Along with a photo of the musician with the blue monster, Swiggy wrote, "What's Ed Sheeran eating here? Wrong answers only."

"Chips WITHOUT ketchup?" came the response from Ed Sheeran on Twitter.

what's ed sheeran eating here? wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/elO6gn2TGm — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 7, 2023

Other social media users took a guess at what the musician was eating. One user joked, "Veg biryani."

"I wanted to make a video inspired by movies like Harvey, where the main character has an imaginary friend who's a giant rabbit that no one can see. Often sadness is something that follows you around, engulfing the rooms you're in, and you can feel and see it, but no one else around you can. So I decided to create my own big blue monster for the video. He gets bigger and bigger as the video goes on, 'til he takes up whole rooms, and is all I can see, just like sadness," Sheeran said on the album, according to a press release.

The innovative approach has been appreciated by both consumers and Ed Sheeran fans alike, with many taking to Twitter to express their love and appreciation for Swiggy's creativity and #SadBlueMonster

The in-app integration like revamping the home page and the blue monster eyes as an icon has led to a series of hilarious viral memes and many brands like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon MiniTV hopped on to the twitter conversation.