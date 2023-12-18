7 Floors, 101 Fountains: 5 Facts On World's Largest Meditation Centre

Swarved Mahamandir's architecture features teakwood ceilings, doors with intricate carvings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Swarved Mahamandir, the world's largest meditation centre, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Calling it a captivating example of divinity and grandeur, the Prime Minister said, “Swarved Mahamandir is a modern symbol of India's social and spiritual strength”.

During his visit, PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Post the inauguration, the Prime Minister took a tour of the centre where over 20,000 people can be seated at a time for meditation.

Here are key facts about Swarved Mahamandir:

1. The seven-floor temple, spread over an area of 3,00,000 square feet, has a beautiful design of 125-petal lotus domes and has an impressive 20,000-seating capacity.

2. Situated in the Umaraha area, approximately 12 km from the Varanasi city centre, the temple has 3,137 Swarved verses engraved on its Makarana marble.

3. While pink sandstone decor surrounds the temple's walls, it also has an exquisite garden featuring medicinal herbs.

4. Swarved Mahamandir's architecture features teakwood ceilings, doors with intricate carvings, and 101 fountains.

5. The construction of the temple, which started in 2004, involved the efforts of 15 engineers and 600 workers.

According to the information on the temple's website, Swarved Mahamandir is dedicated to Swarveda, a scripture written by Sadafal Deoji Maharaj, founder of Vihangam Yoga. "The Mahamandir is to illuminate humankind with its magnificent spiritual aura and engulf the world in a state of peaceful alertness," the website said.