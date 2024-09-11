'Sustainable Explorers': Two Friends Travelled To 27 Countries Without Taking A Single Flight. Here's How

The duo regularly share their travel experience on Instagram.

Two travellers have explored 27 countries in the past 15 months without taking a single flight. Tommaso Farinam, 25, and Adrian Lafuente, 27, call themselves "sustainable explorers". The duo aims to travel the world while leaving as little carbon footprints as possible.

For them travelling by air is an absolute no-go since it emits around 90 kg of CO2 per passenger per hour, depending on the aircraft.

"We are 'boat hitchhikers,'" Farinam, who hails from Italy, told Luxury Travel Daily. "We found one of our 'rides' on Facebook, talking to a boat captain who offered us a seat."

By not travelling by air, the duo not only helped the environment but also saved up money. Mr Farinam and Mr Lafuente have each spent just $7,700 each while visiting 27 different countries.

"We have spent the last year touring across the world without planes," Tommaso told Luxury Travel Daily.

"Friends and family were a bit panicked when we first told them, especially when we decided to travel across the Atlantic in a sailing boat with no experience. Then we sailed across the Pacific on a monohaul boat," the duo told the media outlet.

"Our intention is to help in creating hope for a world where we, humans, are actually able to live in symbiosis with the rest of the vegetation, animals and other humans."

Mr Farinam and Mr Lafuente, who are from Italy and Spain, share their story online as part of 'Project Kune'. They started their global adventure last summer.

They started by spending 39 days at sea, sailing across the Atlantic to reach South America. The duo also travelled to the Gulf of Panama.

"The first 10 days in the Gulf of Panama can only be described as absolutely terrible," Farinam recalled. "We had very unfavourable winds, storms and big waves constantly. It was quite scary at first to think that we might flip upside down."

Even after such hardships, the pair are not willing to take the flight.

After travelling to South and Central America, the duo are sailing the Pacific Ocean in the hopes of reaching Australia.

"It's been around three months since we started and we have visited some islands in the middle!" Farinam exclaimed.

