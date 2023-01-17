Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog Fudge Dies, Actor's Sister Shares Heartfelt Post

The news of Fudge's death comes a few days before SSR's birth anniversary.

In a heartbreaking post, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh revealed that their beloved pet dog Fudge has died, three years after the death of the Bollywood actor.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Ms Priyanka shared pictures of Sushant and herself with Fudge and wrote, "So long Fudge! You joined your friend's Heavenly territory... will follow soon! Till then... so heart broken."

So long Fudge! You joined your friend's Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔

As soon as Ms Priyanka shared the post, several fans of the 'Chhichhore' star took to the comment section to offer condolences to the family and express their grief.

"I'm so sorry di, sending you to love It's absolutely heartbreaking for us. They are reunited now in heaven. And I knew, dogs don't last forever after their owner is gone. Fudge," wrote one user. "This is a very sad news..heartfelt condolences to all of you..may his soul rest in peace," said another.

Some fans even shared pictures and videos of Sushant with his dog to pay their tributes.

Om Shanti 🙏

Sushant Lived InDMoment

Dear Sushant There's a shadow looming over you.

Dear Sushant There's a shadow looming over you.

A shadow with a tail He's crossed over the rainbow bridge. Hope you feel His affectionate kisses happy embraces & trusting eyes again ♥️ Om shanti adorable Fudge thank you for leaving paw prints in our hearts

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show 'Pavitra Rishta', Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's 'Kai Po Che!', which was also directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's film credits included 'Kedarnath', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Raabta', 'Chhichhore' and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!' He was last seen in 'Dil Bechara', co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The film was a Hindi remake of 'The Fault In Our Stars' and it was released after his death in 2020.