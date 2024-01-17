Susanna Reid Kicked In The Head By Co-Host Ed Balls On 'Good Morning Britain'

Fortunately, the TV host was able to continue the show.

Good Morning Britain experienced a momentary disruption on Wednesday (17 January) when Ed Balls unintentionally kicked his co-anchor, Susanna Reid, in the head. The hosts of ITV's breakfast news program were conversing about the proper etiquette for placing one's feet during flights or train rides when this awkward incident occurred.

Seated in chairs set up to resemble those on a standard airplane or train, the 56-year-old Balls swung his feet, positioning them at the upper part of the chair directly in front of him, unintentionally striking the back of Reid's head in the process. This unexpected contact startled her, prompting her to bend in surprise and clutch her head.

"I think we've decided it's not OK," Ms Reid said, still holding the impacted area. "I don't know if I can continue doing the programme, I'm seeing stars!"

Fortunately, the TV host was able to continue the show.

You've paid for your ticket - whether it's a plane trip or train ride, why shouldn't you get comfy?



But is it ever okay to put your feet on the seat?@edballs might have answered that question already 😅 pic.twitter.com/6VW01DeQ5M — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 17, 2024

An embarrassed Mr Balls put his hands up in admission of guilt, as she continued sarcastically, "Well, that is our debate - should you put your feet up on the seat?"

Mr Balls asked Ms Reid if she was alright, but she continued introducing the next segment.

Mr Balls took full responsibility, holding both palms to the camera mouthing the words "hands up".

Ms Reid later revealed that her eyesight "went blurry for 20 minutes" after the kick.

The trailer, posted on X, read: "You've paid for your ticket - whether it's a plane trip or train ride, why shouldn't you get comfy? But is it ever okay to put your feet up on the seat? @edballs might have answered that already."