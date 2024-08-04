Survey Shows Which Airplane Seats Are Most Popular Among Travellers

Close behind were seats 7A and 7F in coach class, which also offer plenty of legroom.

While the best airline seats might seem obvious, seating preferences often vary among passengers. To assist flyers, travel site Upgrade Points surveyed US travellers to determine their seat preferences, the New York Post reported.

"From window seats to exit rows, our aeroplane seat survey has revealed the preferences and pet peeves of flyers across the nation," the experts wrote.

To identify the preferred seats, the flight experts polled 3,142 U.S. travellers over a week from June 14 to June 20. Participants were shown a Boeing 737-800 seat map and asked to select their most desired seat location.

The survey revealed that seat 1A - a first-class bulkhead window seat - was the top choice among participants. This was perhaps unsurprising given that this spot offers "ample legroom, easy restroom access, a window view, and the perk of being one of the first on and off the plane," according to Upgraded Points.

"Parents with small kids often favour the bulkhead seats in row 7, as they provide extra space for movement and easier access to overhead bins," the UP experts wrote. "Additionally, being at the front of a section, bulkhead seats in row 7 often experience less foot traffic, providing a slightly calmer environment for passengers."

Meanwhile, seat 1F (first-class window seat) ranked fourth, followed by 7C (an economy aisle seat) in fifth.

Seats 4F and 20A (exit row window seats) came in at sixth and seventh places, respectively, which UP attributed to the added legroom and the tendency for exit rows to have more empty seats, offering more space.

In fact, 41% of respondents were "willing to accept the added responsibility of sitting in an exit row for the extra legroom and the peace of mind from being near a quick exit in case of an emergency," according to the site.

Here are the top 15 most preferred seats:

1A - Window

7F - Window

7A - Window

1F - Window

7C - Aisle

4F - Window

20A - Window

1B - Aisle

4A - Window

20F - Window

7D - Aisle

10A - Window

12F - Window

2B - Aisle

8F - Window

66.6% of respondents preferred a window seat, while 31.7% favoured an aisle seat. Only 1.7% chose the middle seat.

Interestingly, many experts agree that the middle seat is the safest in the event of an emergency.

Most of the preferred seats are located in bulkhead or exit rows. The survey also ranked seat preferences by state, revealing that New Yorkers prefer seat 4A, a window seat in the exit row.

The survey found that 60% of people would pay to choose their seat in advance, with US passengers willing to spend an average of $33.59 for their preferred seat.

Delta was the favourite among airlines, with 33.6% of flyers rating their seats as superior. American Airlines and United Airlines tied for second place, with 15.9% of respondents declaring their seats as the best.

Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines received the lowest ratings, with only 0.3% of travellers preferring their accommodations.