Sundar Pichai Completes 20 Years In Google, Says 'I'm Still Feeling Lucky'

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Google, joined the company in 2004 as a product manager. On Friday, he took to Instagram to share a small, heartening note on completing two decades in the tech giant. In his post, Mr Pichai gave a glimpse of his journey over the past 20 years and wrote that "a lot has changed" since the first day of his job at Google. He also shared a picture to mark the occasion. It shows inflated balloons, including two, which make up the number "20", and a lava lamp with the words "Congratulations on 20 years" written on it.

"April 26, 2004 was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then - technology, the number of people who use our products... my hair. What hasn't changed - the thrill I get from working at this amazing company. 20 years in, I'm still feeling lucky," Sundar Pichai wrote.

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has already garnered more than 116,000 likes. In the comments section, many users congratulated Mr Pichai on his achievement.

"I cannot decide which achievement is greater, 20 years in all the technological improvements you've brought or the fact that you haven't gone bald after 20 years in tech," jokingly wrote one user. "Your hair decreased, but Google's revenue increased," hilariously commented another.

"Two decades of dedication, twenty years of triumphs, and a legacy of excellence..." expressed a third user. "Epitome of excellence, I love you, my role model," wrote another.

"Congratulations 20 yrs for your dedication, you are the most Calmest and brilliant mind of India," commented a user.

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google and Alphabet and serves on Alphabet's Board of Directors. He joined Google in 2004 as the head of product management and development. Over the years, he led the company to focus on several innovative products and services. Under his leadership, Google has been focused on developing products and services, powered by the latest advances in AI, as per the official site.