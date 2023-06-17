Study Claims Nasal Drops Treatment Could Lead To Quick Recovery From Stroke

Groundbreaking findings bring hope for a faster and better recovery after stroke.

In a ground-breaking finding, researchers have discovered that nasal drops containing a specific chemical can aid mice in recovering from the harmful biological effects of a stroke.

Researchers now have higher hopes for the treatment's future applicability to humans because of this breakthrough.

According to a release by the University of Gothenburg, the work now published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation is a multicenter study in which researchers implemented parallel testing of an experimental stroke treatment on mice. The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers at the Czech Academy of Sciences.

By giving mice a molecule, the complement peptide C3a, in nasal drops, the scientists saw them recover motor function faster and better after stroke compared with mice that had received nasal drops with a placebo.

These results confirm and extend a previous study at the University of Gothenburg, and the current study design further strengthens their credibility.

"We see the same positive effects in experiments done in Sweden and in Germany, which makes the results much more robust," said Marcela Pekna, Professor of Neuroimmunology at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, who led the study.

"With this method, there's no need to race against the clock. If the treatment is used in clinical practice, all stroke patients could receive it, even those who arrive at the hospital too late for thrombolysis or thrombectomy. Those who have remaining disabilities after the clot is removed could improve with this treatment too," Pekna said.