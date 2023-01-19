Stray Dog In US Miraculously Survives After Being Shot 8 Times, Recovering Now

The bullets missed all the major arteries of the dog.

A stray dog that was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Texas is on a road to recovery due to the efforts of animal welfare providers, according to a report in Fox News. Doctors treating the dog say the dog was shot at least eight times, but miraculously survived. It was rescued by a Good Samaritan, who called the Llano Sheriff's Office, the outlet further said. The animal control unit of the sheriff's office rushed the dog to a local veterinary and has named it Messiah.

The dog has a bullet hole close to its nose, another in neck and one in the upper back. But surprisingly, the eight bullets missed all major arteries, the Fox News report further said.

On Monday, animal shelter Help Asheville Bears shared an update about Messiah - that the dog is drinking and eating as expected, but is still at risk. It, however, did not share Messiah's age or breed.

"His fight is not over, but he's in good hands and is receiving the best care thanks to all of our amazing supporters. Thank you so much to everyone who has donated toward his care," Hill County Humane Society wrote on Facebook.

The organisation also said that the dog is anemic and faces a long journey to recovery.

Since the dog's condition has improved, it has been moved in with a foster family, according to People Magazine. After it recovers fully, the dog will be put up for adoption, the outlet further said.

The police, meanwhile, are looking for the person who caused such horrific animal cruelty.