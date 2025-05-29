"Still Shaking My Head In Disbelief": Indian Man Recounts Harrowing Hike Experience In Norway

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An Indian content creator shared a hiking incident in Norway. He and his wife successfully reached Pulpit Rock but faced danger descending. Local volunteers responded swiftly after he called Norway's emergency number.

An Indian content creator recently recounted a harrowing hiking experience in Norway with his wife and shared how local volunteers came to their rescue. In a long Instagram post, Akash Banerjee revealed that he and his wife were hiking to Preikestolen, popularly known as Pulpit Rock, near the city of Stavanger. They reached the viewpoint successfully and enjoyed the picturesque view. However, on their descent, their journey took an unexpected, dangerous turn when Mr Banerjee's wife, Nidhi, slipped on the wet trail and sprained or possibly fractured her ankle. "About 4 kilometres from civilisation, biting cold winds, rain fast approaching and unable to move - I was at my wits end on what to do next," he recalled.

Mr Banerjee shared that after being encouraged by fellow hikers, he called Norway's emergency number, 113, "with a lot of scepticism". However, what happened next restored his faith in humanity. "Within minutes, the responders had used my phone to pin my location and assured me help was on the way," he said. "In less than an hour, an army of mountain rescuers - accompanied by doctors - were with us," he shared.

The rescue team, part of Norwegian People's Aid (Norsk Folkehjelp), quickly examined his wife's injuries and carried her down to base camp on a portable stretcher. "They examined Nidhi - put her leg in a vacuum bag - opened up a portable stretcher - and 6 super-humans carted Nidhi all the way to the base camp. All with a smile," he shared.

The couple was concerned about the cost of such a rescue, but this was also eased after he learned that the team was volunteers offering their expertise for free. "These rescuers were not part of any paid / professional team that was at the park / trail - they were normal working Norwegians who just land up to help when the need arises," he wrote.

"For a nation that spends so much time in rain / darkness - I came to understand why Norway is one of the happiest nations on the planet. I am at a loss of words - but I am deeply thankful & in awe of Norwegians & Norwegian People's Aid," he added.

"I don't believe in angels and fairies - but I encountered them myself in Norway. Still shaking my head in disbelief - and relief - that angels do exist," Mr Banerjee said.

Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 33,000 likes. In the comments section, users praised the Norwegian volunteers.

"Beautiful country. Lovely, helpful people. So glad you got all the assistance you needed and more," wrote one user.

"Humanity at its best. They don't get penalised for leaving their work and going for rescue or doing community work. Encouraged and built into social structure, a lesson for world at large. Good to know you guys are safe. And many blessings to these angels indeed," commented another.

"I live in Norway and i can attest to every word said here...Civic sense and prioritising your fellow citizens is at its peak in Norway...Thats how Norwegians show their patriotism not by hating a particular sect of people in your country," wrote a third user.