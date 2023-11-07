Celine Dion Makes A Rare Appearance At Katy Perry's Concert Amid Health Battle

The singer was seen dancing throughout the show

Singer Celine Dion made a rare appearance at Katy Perry's concert which was held at the Resorts World Theatre, Las Vegas. Ms Dion has been keeping away from the public eye following her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome- a rare neurological disease that causes progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can be triggered by a variety of things, including sudden movement, cold temperature, stress or unexpected loud noises.

The 55-year-old singer attended the concert with her twin sons, Eddy and Nelson. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also spotted in addition to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the singer was seen "dancing throughout the show, giving fans and officials more confidence she can return to the stage in 2024."

The outlet further said, "AEG reps have remained optimistic she will eventually be healthy enough to perform a residency production at the theatre," the outlet said.

This was not the only night out for the singer. Earlier this week, she stepped out with her sons for a hockey game. "They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys," she wrote on Instagram. "That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!"

The five-time Grammy winner posted an emotional video on Instagram explaining her decision to postpone her 2023 tour.



