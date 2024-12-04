Spotify Wrapped Is Almost Here, And Internet Can't Wait: "Actually Terrified"

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is almost here, offering a personalised reflection of your music journey. Spotify's annual rewind offers its users and music lovers a comprehensive snapshot of their listening habits, showcasing your top artists, tracks, genres, and total streaming minutes. Though the official date has not yet been revealed, according to reports, the Wrapped will drop on December 4 (Wednesday).

The buzz started gaining traction online when Spotify France's official TikTok account teased a live event titled "On predit vos Wrapped 2024" (which translates to "We predict your Wrapped 2024") with the date and time mentioned as December 4, 3am to 5am.

Spotify France seems to have put out a date for Spotify Wrapped #SpotifyWrapped #SpotifyWrapped2024 pic.twitter.com/S3txY89n29 — wolfeyyy (@W0LFEYYY_) December 2, 2024

For fans in India, this translated to 7.30am to 8am. In other time zones, the event will be held from 9 pm to 11 pm (EST) on December 3, and from 6 pm to 8 pm Pacific Standard Time. Many users have been sharing their excitement on X and other social media platforms.

"Happy Spotify wrapped day," commented one user. "Actually terrified for my spotify wrapped ik it's gonna be so random," said another X user.

"@Spotify if u don't drop spotify wrapped by the end of the week im moving to apple music idec at all," a miffed user posted.

According to Forbes, Spotify Wrapped launched in 2015 as 'Year in Music' feature, offering users a glimpse into their top artists and listening habits from the past year. The feature was rebranded as 'Spotify Wrapped' in 2016 and has grown increasingly popular and detailed ever since.

Over the years, Spotify has enhanced its storytelling with engaging visuals and interactive features, making the experience more immersive than ever. Alongside individual data, Wrapped highlights global trends, such as the year's most-streamed artists and tracks, connecting listeners worldwide through shared music moments.

Spotify has also improved its sharing options. Users can easily post their Wrapped highlights across platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Additionally, playlists like "Your Top Songs 2024" are curated for users, making it effortless to revisit and enjoy their favourite tracks from the year.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is a bit late, since the music streaming giant dropped Wrapped 2023 on November 29, the 2022 edition on November 30 and the 2021 and 2020 versions on December 1.