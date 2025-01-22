South Korean Manager Tells Workers To Call Him First During Plane Crash, Sparks Outrage

A popular Korean bubble tea franchise has come under scrutiny after one of the store managers allegedly instructed employees to inform him before contacting their families in the event of a plane crash, according to a report in South China Morning Post. The diktat came on the same day when South Korea recorded its worst domestic aviation disaster with the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crash landing at Muan airport and ramming into a concrete embankment.

The manager reportedly worked at Gong Cha Korea's franchise at the Shinsegae Department Store in Daegu and informed the part-time workers about the new move.

“Did you see the plane explosion today? There are some people going overseas during the holiday. If a crash happens, send me a message saying ‘hire an intern' first before contacting mum and dad. Do not be absent,” a social media user, identifying as an intern at the Gong Cha shop posted.

“Please do not support Gong Cha by spending your money there. Is this really something you should say to a part-time worker? As an adult, don't you feel ashamed? This is so heartless."

The intern added that the manager's message was not entirely unexpected, as they routinely insulted employees and justified it as them “testing the staff”.

Gong Cha issues apology

As the controversy snowballed with social media users slamming the company, Gong Cha issued a statement, apologising for the actions of its store manager.

“We would like to express my deepest condolences to those who lost their precious lives and their bereaved families in the unfortunate accident that occurred at Muan International Airport," read the statement.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or hurt caused by the inappropriate remarks made at the Shinsegae Daegu franchise store. An investigation determined that the incident resulted from inappropriate personal conduct by the store manager," it added.

The shop owner also wrote a handwritten apology note, lamenting that the staff had erred in their ways.

“This entire situation arose from my negligence as the branch owner, and I will deeply reflect and strive to thoroughly improve store operations and staff training to prevent recurrence," read the note.

“All of this is the result of my negligence as the store owner, and I deeply regret it. I will do my best to prevent a recurrence by thoroughly improving store operations and employee training."

Bar two passengers, all 181 aboard the Jeju Air flight died after the plane failed to deploy its landing gear and skidded off the runway, before bursting into flames..