Sonam Kapoor Calls Mumbai Traffic ''Torturous''

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official Twitter account on Saturday to complain about the pollution and traffic situation in Mumbai. The actor, who is currently enjoying motherhood, has been spending quality time with her son Vayu in Mumbai. On Saturday, Mrs Ahuja experienced a bad day while commuting in Mumbai and vented her anger on Twitter, which didn't go down well with a section of social media users.

The actor informed through a tweet that she was travelling to Bandra bandstand from her house in Juhu. However, it took her longer than usual to reach her destination due to the rise in ''construction and digging'' activities. She added that the massive construction work has only added to the pollution rise in the city.

She tweeted, ''It's torturous to drive through Mumbai. It's taken me an hour to reach the bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What's going on.''

See the tweet here:

It's torturous to drive through mumbai. It's taken me an hour to reach bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What's going on. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 14, 2023

While some users on social media resonated with her thoughts, some users criticised her for her privileged attitude. Others replied to her tweet reminding her that digging and construction is a process of development. A user wrote, ''It's called development. And some portion of pollution is being contributed by our fancy car as well.'' A second Twitter user wrote, "Mumbai is upgrading, men at work, inconvenience is regretted.'' A third supported her and wrote, ''No matter what you think about her, what she said is legit - and she has the courage to speak up about it.''

The actor will be next seen in 'Blind', where she plays a visually challenged cop. The movie, directed by Shome Makhija, will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. On the personal front, Mrs Ahuja welcomed a son on August 20, 2022, with her husband Anand Ahuja and named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.