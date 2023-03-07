Snoop Dogg Gifts Ed Sheeran And Russell Crowe Gold Chains Worth Rs 7.8 Lakh

The chunky jewelry is from the labels own line and retails for $9600 (Rs 7,85,455)

Rapper Snoop Dogg recently gifted a big gold chain to Ed Sheeran while welcoming the singer to his label Death Row Records, which he acquired last year. The 32-year-old singer was spotted celebrating backstage at Snoop's Rod Laver Arena performance in Melbourne, Australia on March 4, News.com.au reported. Notably, Snoop has a habit of giving celebrities this chain when he meets them.

Videos and pictures shared on Instagram show Snoop placing a thick and flashy gold chain featuring the Death Row label around the songwriter's neck. Meanwhile, 'The Shape of You singer' was seen smiling as he tried on his new jewelry. The chunky jewelry is from the label's own line and retails for $9600 (Rs 7,85,455)

He captioned the picture as, ''Amazing. Mr. Ed.''

See the picture here:

Not just Ed Sheeran, actor Russell Crowe was also spotted partying alongside the pair backstage and later opening his gift from Snoop.

While wrapping the gold chain around Ed Sheeran's neck, Snoop Dogg can be heard saying, ''We want to see all your videos, all your dressing rooms, all your drinks, smoking all your w**d – come to Death Row.''

Mr Sheeran then replied: “Well, I'm in your dressing room, drinking all your drinks.”

Here's a video of the same:

Death Row Records was originally founded by Dr. Dre, The D.O.C., Michael ‘Harry O' Harris, and Suge Knight in 1991. In February 2022, Snoop acquired the company from MNRK Music Group, making him the owner of the famed hip-hop label.

Meanwhile, many on the internet expressed their excitement about seeing the trio together. One user wrote, ''UK, US, and New Zealand in the same room!'' Another commented, ''A Lannister soldier and a Gladiator.'' A third wrote, ''If that doesn't show you how people from different backgrounds can be great friends, nothing can.''

A fourth added, ''Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg and Russell Crowe hanging out last night in Melbourne is a vibe. I love.''