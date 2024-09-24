Sleepmaxxing: Understanding the Viral Wellness Trend That's Helping People Sleep Better

Sleepmaxxers use various products to optimise their sleep, including magnesium foot spray, mouth tape etc

Achieving a good night's sleep has become increasingly challenging in today's world. The demands of modern life, coupled with the pervasive influence of technology, have created an environment that often prioritises productivity over rest. As a result, millions of people worldwide struggle with sleep disorders, fatigue, and related health issues. This quest for optimal sleep has given rise to "sleepmaxxing," a viral trend sweeping social media. Influencers, experts, and enthusiasts alike have been sharing cutting-edge tips, tools, and supplements to enhance sleep quality and have a good night's sleep.

On TikTok, "biohacking" videos have gone viral, claiming to boost deep sleep by 34% through specialised techniques. Meanwhile, "sleepy girl" mocktail recipes have become a sensation, promoting relaxation and restful nights.

What Is Sleepmaxxing?

'Sleepmaxxing', a growing trend, involves striving for perfect sleep by eliminating any potential distractions or obstacles. Enthusiasts, known as Sleepmaxxers, utilise various products to optimise their sleep, including magnesium foot spray, mouth tape, chin straps, and sleep trackers. These people are driven by the belief that optimal rest is crucial for overall well-being.

One such enthusiast talked to the New York Times regarding the viral wellness trend. Derek Antosiek said that he started prioritising sleep improvement after recognizing unhealthy habits in his 20s. He discovered a passionate sleep community on Reddit and became immersed in perfecting and tracking his sleep using the Oura Ring. However, his experience was mixed. While earplugs, mouth tape, and nasal dilators proved beneficial, the bed fan had little impact, and the Oura Ring surprisingly worsened his sleep.

He shared with NYT, "I found myself waking up and immediately looking at my score, like, 'Did I get good sleep?''

Companies have also hopped onto the trend, capitalising on the growing desire for optimal rest. Many companies are now offering innovative wearables and smart sleep solutions to cater to the sleep-curious. For instance, a neurotechnology AI headband utilizes noise-cancelling brain waves to induce automatic sleep, targeting the specific brain activity that keeps individuals awake.

Additionally, advanced mattress systems have entered the market, boasting features such as temperature adjustment, snore detection, and gentle vibration wake-up calls.

What do Critics say?

While Sleepmaxxing can provide valuable strategies, it's essential to avoid excessive fixation on sleep optimisation. Critics argue that Sleepmaxxing perpetuates unrealistic expectations and sleep perfectionism. Several experts also revealed that most sleep-enhancing items fall short of their lofty claims. While they may promise revolutionary improvements in sleep quality, the actual benefits are often negligible.

Some experts worry that this trend may create a culture of dependency on technology, rather than encouraging holistic approaches to sleep improvement. By relying on gadgets and gizmos, individuals may overlook simple, evidence-based strategies for enhancing sleep quality, such as maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, creating a relaxing sleep environment, and avoiding screens before bedtime.

''Probably none of these are going to help you get a better night's sleep. It's most important that you're comfortable. So if some of these things help you feel more comfortable, great,'' Vanessa Hill, a behavioral sleep scientist at the Appleton Institute, told NYT.