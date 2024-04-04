Skoda Superb Launched At Rs 54 Lakh: Features And Other Details

Skoda Superb has made a comeback after a year.

Skoda has re-launched the Superb in India and a price tag of Rs 54 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is offering the sedan in a single, fully loaded variant with a single powertrain option. Skoda's website says the new Superb has state-of-the-art technology and advanced driver-assistance systems for the convenience of the driver. The deliveries will commence later this month. The car has made a return to India after a gap of one year and Skoda is expected to sell only 100 units in the country.

The 2024 Superb has 19-inch wheels to create the recognisable, modern and dynamic design, said Skoda. The Superb will have heated and ventilated massage seats, three-zone air-conditioning and other comfort features.

The car will becoming as CBU or completely built-up unit, which is a term used to describe a product or system that is fully assembled and ready to use immediately after delivery. It's one of three legal methods for importing a vehicle into India, along with Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD).

The new price has made it Rs 16.71 lakh constlier than the previous Superb that was discontinued in April 2023. Its competition is the Camry sedan from Toyota that starts at Rs 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a petrol-hybrid powertrain.

The Skoda Superb comes with a BS6 Phase II-compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol power plant, producing 190hp power. The specs are almost same and the 2024 variant is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

The car is available in a number of colour options, with Skoda website allowing customers to customise the colours.