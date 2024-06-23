Sidhartha Mallya Marries Girlfriend In London, Shares Pic Of Dreamy Wedding

Sidhartha Mallya, son of Businessman Vijay Mallya, married his girlfriend Jasmine on Saturday. Sidhartha Mallya dropped glimpses of his intimate wedding, which reportedly took place near London, on Instagram Stories.

In the picture, which was originally shared by the couple's friend Janangi, the newlyweds look stunning.

While Mr Sidhartha wore an emerald green velvet tuxedo, Ms Jasmine can be seen dressed in an all-white gown. The text on the picture read, “Congratulations!!!”

Jasmine announced the happy news on social media with a picture of their wedding rings. Sharing the photo, which was clicked inside a car, Jasmine wrote “forever” and tagged Sidhartha Mallya.

Before this, Jasmine shared a glimpse of her wedding welcome bag, carrying a white rose. The bag carried Jasmine and Sidhartha Mallya's initials “J&S”t. The text on the photo read, “Good morning! The wedding of the year is happening today!”

Earlier this week, Sidhartha Mallya dropped a picture with Jasmine and said, “Wedding week has commenced… (red heart emoticon)”.

For those who don't know, Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine, who have been dating for over a year, got engaged last year in November. Jasmine announced their engagement news by sharing a couple of pictures on social media.

The opening frame shows Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine dressed in Halloween costumes. In the next slide, Jasmine shows her engagement ring. The text on the post read, “Forever & ever.”

Congratulations Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine.