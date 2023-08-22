'As Son Of Co-Founder...': Shashi Tharoor On London's India Club Closure

The iconic meeting venue and eatery will host its final service on September 17.

The India Club in London, also known as a 'home away from home' for many Indians in the UK, will permanently shut down next month after losing a demolition case. The iconic meeting venue and eatery, founded on The Strand in 1951, will host its final service on September 17. Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to social media to express sadness at the closure announcement, given his journalist father Chandran Tharoor's connection with the historic venue.

''As the son of one of its founders, I lament the passing of an institution that served so many Indians (and not only Indians) for nearly three-quarters of a century. For many students, journalists, and travellers, it was a home away from home, offering simple and good quality Indian food at affordable prices as well as a convivial atmosphere to meet and maintain friendships,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

See the post here:

I am sorry to hear that the India Club, London, is to close permanently in September. As the son of one of its founders, I lament the passing of an institution that served so many Indians (and not only Indians) for nearly three-quarters of a century. For many students,… pic.twitter.com/bwyOB1zqIu — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 19, 2023

He also shared pictures from his last visit to the eatery and wrote that he was ''sad to realise that that was my last visit'', as he will not be visiting London this year.

''As the picture shows, I was there this summer with my sister (we are standing in front of photos of my father attending club events in the early 1950s) and am sad to realise that that was my last visit, since I will not be returning to London this year. Om Shanti!'', he wrote further.

Many on X also expressed sadness and shared their memories of the historic venue.

One user wrote, ''It is very sad news indeed. India Club was an institution, a part of British Indian history tucked away on The Strand. Was part of my life as an Indian journalist in London for over 30 years. Will miss it greatly.''

Another wrote, ''That is sad news. I thought it had been saved a few years back. I was there just last month. My late father used to take me there for London's most authentic curry.''

A third added, ''This is terribly sad. A historically notable as well as iconic venue. There ought to be a way to save it. I do wonder if the multiple Indian billionaires in London have it in them to display some philanthropy….''

A fourth wrote, ''Beautiful place. Don't let it close. If it has historical significance, then both govts should work on preserving it and keep it in operation. Also, our diaspora can also do something about it.''

Notably, The India Club has its roots in the India League, which campaigned for Indian independence in Britain, with its founding members including Krishna Menon - who went on to become the first Indian High Commissioner to the UK, as per PTI.

As well as housing one of the UK's early Indian restaurants, the Club quickly transformed into a hub for a rapidly growing British South Asian community in the aftermath of Indian independence and Partition.

It was recognised as a welcoming space in London where Indian visitors could ''seek advice, connect culturally, and speak their native language.''