Shark Tank's Namita Thapar Slams Trolls Who Asked 'If Daddy's Money Hadn't Been There'

In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and investor on Shark Tank India, addressed comments on her achievements. While also the founder of the Thapar Entrepreneur Academy, Ms. Thapar has faced online criticism attributing her success solely to inherited wealth.

During the AMA, Ms Thapar responded politely and firmly to a user who asked her where she would be without "daddy's money."

She wrote, "I am a CA (first attempt)...MBA ...fantastic credentials ...I'm sure I would do just fine even without daddy money my friend!"

Several other Reddit users echoed these sentiments, questioning Mrs Thapar's claim to the title of "entrepreneur" given her involvement with a family business.

"You didn't build your own business so how do you give advice to others building their OWN business?" asked one person.

"Scaling a family business requires an entrepreneurial mindset too," Mrs Thapar responded.

Mrs Thapar addressed concerns about her investment strategy, specifically regarding businesses outside her area of expertise.

"Check out my 18 investments in Season 1 and 16 in Season 2 (so far)...they are all diverse industries....the business has to excite me and i have the humility to back out where I feel I can't add value," she wrote. "But yes I am a 'selective' investor... that's my unapologetic style."