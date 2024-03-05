Shark Tank India Participant Slams Vineeta Singh, Says 'Was Trying To Hold Back Tears'

"I felt like I was in a cage and I wanted to get out," Vibhuti Arora said.

Shark Tank India Season 3 participant and House of Beauty Founder Vibhuti Arora recently discussed her time on the show. Ms Arora, who is also a face yoga expert, was not able to secure any investment in the show. She criticised the 'sharks' and said that she was trying to hold back tears during her pitch.

Ms Arora was speaking to Ayushman Pandita on his podcast. She said, "What was shown was still very nice, what actually happened was a lot worse. I could feel angst, Vineeta kept repeating the same thing 10 times, and she kept criticising my packaging, but they did not let me speak. I was there to get their help, as a bootstrapped entrepreneur. If I had had everything sorted already, why would I go to them for help?"

The entrepreneur stated that she just wanted "to run away" from the show. "It was very difficult for me to control myself from crying after one point. I just wanted to run away from Shark Tank. I didn't want to cry on national television. Vineeta kept asking me what the differentiator in my products is," she told the podcast host. Ms Arora even said that she would like to ask the Sugar Cosmetics CEO about the differentiator in lipstick.

"I was not calm on the show. I was so scared. I felt like I was in a cage and I wanted to get out," Vibhuti Arora said about Shark Tank India. She stated that she suffered a blackout after the shoot. "Initially, I thought I would manage to get funding from there. But later, I figured that I was not going to get anything out of this, I only had to keep defending myself. After the pitch, I had a blackout. I got anxious that time," she continued.

Ms Arora added that Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar was her "dream shark". "I wanted to work with her, Peyush Bansal, and Azhar Iqubal. Azhar is very humble and genuine, his approach can help a brand like us," she continued.

She went on to add that her sales have improved from Rs 45 lakh in January this year to nearly Rs 1 crore after the airing of the episode. "The impact has come in the product business," she revealed.

"She's absolutely right and as an audience I did watch that episode and it was very clear that vineeta was getting jealous of her . I did also comment briefly in that episode," said a user.

Another added, "Well sharks had a valid point....why aren't the ingredients mentioned above 10ml bottle.....if you are so clean jn terms of your products you should flaunt it in the bottle"

"I like the product but also I guess Vineeta and Namita handled really well and gave nice feedback," remarked a person.

A user said, "By seeing the pitch of her brand, I can say that she is trying to boast and be defensive about her brand. Because she haven't got a deal there, now she is trying to gain sympathy. Think about the pitch of glass ka mask and fruit ripening detector, Bummer where ashneer heavily roasted these brands."