Shakira And Bizarrap Break 4 Guinness World Records With Their New Track

Shakira also broke 10 additional records with "Music Sessions Vol. 53".

A Latin track by Shakira and Bizarrap has created history by dominating the charts in a way that no other song has ever done. With "Music Sessions Vol. 53," her collaboration with Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap, the Colombian pop sensation set four new Guinness World Records, the organisation announced on Friday.

The song became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million views on YouTube after breaking the record for most views by a Latin song on YouTube in 24 hours with 63,000,000.

But, its popularity wasn't limited to YouTube, as it also set a record for the most-streamed Latin song on Spotify in 24 hours with 14,393,342 listens from fans.

By the end of the first week, that figure had risen to an extremely remarkable 80,646,962, making it the most-streamed Latin music on Spotify in that period.

Before performing their record-breaking song together on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the duo received a pile of Guinness World Records certificates from official adjudicator Michael Empric backstage.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer also broke 10 additional records with "Music Sessions Vol. 53". She became the first female vocalist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track. She also made a record for most No. 1s on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart by a female artist. Thirdly, she also is the first female artist to replace herself at No.1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart.

Furthermore, she also has the most "cumulative weeks at No.1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist" by a female artist with 67 in total. She broke the records for "most top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist", "top 10 hits on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart by a female artist", and "most No. 1s on Billboard's Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist", "most top 10 hits on Billboard's Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist" and "most No.1s on Billboard's Latin Digital Song Sales chart" and "most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language track by a female artist".

When "Music Sessions Vol. 53" was released in January, its lyrics criticising Shakira's ex, Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique, immediately went viral online. Following 11 years of marriage, the two made their separation public in June last year. The couple shares two sons.